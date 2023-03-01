BOONE COUNTY — Southern Boone R-1 School District announced Wednesday Christy Jones has been named the district's new assistant superintendent.
Jones has 25 years of education experience, including 16 years as an administrator, according to a news release.
She replaces Dr. Tim Roth who served as interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year and will start as the district's superintendent next year.
"I believe Ms. Jones will be a great addition to the team, as she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in various areas to the school district," Roth said.
Jones has been the high school principal at Marshall Public Schools since 2021. She previously worked at Leavenworth School District in Kansas as high school principal for four years, served as the director of teaching and learning for three years and was an associate high school principal for eight years.
She earned degrees from Central Methodist University, William Woods University, Northwest Missouri State University and Fort Hays State University, according to a news release.
Jones led a Kansas ReDesign School, facilitating and communicating with large teams and stakeholders to implement prominent changes in daily operations and to learn processes to meet the needs of students.
The Southern Boone Board of Education met for a special meeting last Thursday and approved Jones as assistant superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year.