MARSHALL − A group of students at Marshall High School protested Thursday morning after an off-campus incident last weekend.
A statement from Marshall Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher said a small group of students protested the district's "inaction concerning an incident that occurred over the weekend, off school property."
School officials and the Marshall Police Department were called to defuse the protest, according to Maher. The district posted on its Facebook page at 11:30 a.m., saying the situation was "under control."
The statement did not go into detail about the off-campus incident. Maher said the district has "no jurisdiction in these type of incidents."
"... but [the district] does take seriously the disruption of the educational process within and outside the building, whether during the regular school day, and before or after, and will take the necessary steps to maintain a safe environment for students and adults," Maher said.
No students or adults were injured or were in danger at any time, the statement said.