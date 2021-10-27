Marshall infant, woman seriously injured after crash on Highway 40 Wednesday

BOONE COUNTY - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 40 at Rollingwood left an infant and a woman seriously injured.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 11:30 a.m., a Buick driven by Marshall resident Sonnikqua McKamey, 29, was traveling southbound on the highway.
A Ford F150 driven by Glasgow resident Lonnie Duncan, 56, was traveling westbound on the highway.
McKamey failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the path of Duncan's vehicle, resulting in a crash, according to the report.
I’m at the US-40 E and N Rollingwood Blvd. where a crash took place. Police, fire department and rescue teams were in the scene to assist in helping those involved in the crash. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/W7q0bN4AC0— Tillman McClunie (@McclunieTillman) October 27, 2021
According to MSHP Sgt. Shawn Brazas, fire personnel assisted in removing three occupants out of the Buick.
A 1-year-old infant was not restrained in the Buick and was ejected out the rear window. The child was first taken to University Hospital, but then life flighted to St. Louis Children's Hospital.
The crash resulted in serious injuries for McKamey. Her passenger, 37-year-old Brandon Lewis, and Duncan face moderate injuries. All three were taken to University Hospital via EMS.
The front of the truck took heavy damage and caused damage to the driver's side of the Buick.
Boone County Fire, police and state troopers were on the scene to shut down Highway 40.
"It was reported to us right at or shortly after 11:30 a.m.," Sgt. Brazas said. "We had a trooper in the area, there was a very quick response time which certainly makes things better."
The highway was shut down in both directions for about an hour.