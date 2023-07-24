MARSHALL — A Marshall man was arrested last week for alleged possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
Brett Scarborough, 37, was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting child pornography.
Scarborough was arrested July 18 after investigators executed a search warrant at his Marshall home.
The Kansas City FBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered Scarborough through his IP address, according to court documents.
"Thousands of files" of child pornography were found on Scarborough's personal computer, court documents said.
Additionally, during an interview with investigators, Scarborough reportedly admitted to searching for and possessing child pornography online, using his computer, according to the release.
Scarborough is currently being held in Saline County Jail without bond. A docket hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. July 26, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16.