PETTIS COUNTY − A Marshall, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash Tuesday morning.
According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Ryan Costa, 31, was traveling south on Highway 63, near Georgetown Road, around 5:35 a.m.
Costa's vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and then overturned. Costa was then thrown out of the car, according to the report.
Costa was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said. He was life flighted to University Hospital for his serious injuries.