MARSHALL - A storm tore the roof off the Marshall Memorial Municipal Airport terminal building.
“We just have complete roof failure and significant water damage on the inside,” Municipal Services and Airport Director Bill Anderson said.
Anderson said nobody was inside the building during the storm. He said the whole roof sustained heavy damage around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, including a direct lightning strike.
“We do have lightning rod suppressors up there,” Anderson said. "They apparently did their job.”
He said the damage restoration team hopes to get the job done as quickly as possible.
“We plan to get a tarp down and try to keep our services in operation,” Anderson said.
In addition to the roof, the wind blew a radio antenna 75 yards away and into the grass.
“The radio antenna is for the pilots to be able to control the landing lights at night,” Anderson said. “Approximately 25 concrete blocks were holding it down up on the roof.”
He described the roof as “bituminous” and “flat”. He said Styrofoam insulates it, and shingles typically decorate it. After the storm, there were bits of Styrofoam and scraps of shingles scattered on the ground.
The private airport’s air operations are still open during the construction. Anderson said he hopes to have the building back open by May 1.
Outside of the airport area, the city of Marshall saw little damage to other buildings.
“We had a couple of trees down,” Anderson said. “Some power issues that were all resolved fairly quickly.”