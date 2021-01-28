TAMPA BAY - Brad Berlin never imagined turning a part-time job in college into a career that would serve him many years and eventually lead him to be part of a Super Bowl.
Berlin attended the University of Missouri with aspirations of becoming an athletic director. Now, he is the Head Equipment Manager for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While at MU, he worked with the football team’s equipment staff so he could stay involved in the game.
“A part time job that semi paid my way through college just turned into some kind of passion that I didn't want to let go of,” Berlin said. “I got to be outside every day, I got to help people, I got to be a part of the sport I love. And it all contributed to how I got where I am today.”
Berlin credits a lot of his success to his mentor, Bob Stanley, who urged him to get involved with the equipment staff in the first place.
But Stanley won’t take any credit for Berlin’s success.
“Everything he’s accomplished, he’s accomplished because of exactly who he is and what his work ethic is like,” Stanley said.
Berlin made many career moves after his graduation from MU with his master’s degree, including jobs with MU, Utah State, Colorado State, University of Michigan and University of Louisville.
“I was very driven, and I wanted to further myself and keep climbing the career ladder,” Berlin said. “So, I made moves and every move I ever made was a move up, you know, it was to a bigger program with more sports, more budget, more responsibility.”
In between endeavors with different organizations, Berlin landed a job with the Washington Redskins as their equipment manager.
“That was one of my goals was to try to get in the NFL. Because there were only 32 jobs in the NFL,” he said. “And it's for my profession that's as elite as you can get. And it's as high as you can go.”
Now, he’s been working for Tampa Bay for five years and is preparing for the Super Bowl, the biggest moment in his career. Berlin said it’s a surreal feeling and it really hit him after Tampa Bay beat Green Bay in the NFC Championship.
“We played so well. And we're so determined,” he said. “I've never been a part of a celebration like after that game. The guys were so excited, people were crying like babies. But we're going to the Super Bowl.”
While being involved in one of the biggest sporting events in the world, Berlin ensures he’ll never forget where he started, in Marshall.
“It was a very hard work ethic community. And just people were genuine, and they looked out for you. So, I attribute a lot of my success to that,” he said.
Super Bowl LV between Kansas City and Tampa Bay kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 pm.