MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department gained a new officer on Tuesday: K-9 Raven.
K-9 Raven is a 1-year-old German shorthaired pointer. She will be partnered with handler and officer Aaron Waibel.
Raven and Waibel completed the Basic K-9 Handler Course with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Training Center. The pair is certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association and the Missouri Police Canine Association.
"The Marshall Police Department is excited to bring enhanced services to the community and is incredibly grateful to the organizations that have helped bring Officer K9 Raven into our ranks," the department said in a Facebook post.
Raven's role will allow the department to "interact with the public in new ways," the post reads.