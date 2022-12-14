MARSHALL - The Marshall Police Department is warning business owners and area residents of movie prop money that is being passed as actual currency.
The department has identified movie prop money in $10 denominations in cases filed. It is common for movie prop money to be in larger denominations including $50 and $100 bills, the police department said.
While the movie prop money can have the same look as actual currency, it does not have the same texture as actual cash. Since prop money is intended to be used on camera, the texture does not need to feel like legitimate cash, Marshall police said.
Movie prop money bills usually have slightly smaller dimensions than actual currency. The department strongly encourages business owners and residents to carefully inspect all currency before completing a cash transaction.
It is not illegal to possess movie prop money. However, Marshall police warned passing movie prop money or any illegal currency could be classified as a felony offense or a federal crime depending on its use.
Although it looks authentic from a distance, movie prop money normally has wording that identifies it as faux currency. For example, print on movie prop money usually reads:
- “For Motion Picture Use Only” along the top, front-face of the bill.
- The word, “Copy” is normally printed on both sides of the bill.
- “This Note Is Not Legal Tender” or “For Motion Picture Use Only” is normally printed on at least one side of the bill
Additionally, the president’s name is often omitted or changed, and serial numbers are often the same on all movie prop money.
Anyone who receives suspected prop money or illegally manufactured bills as actual currency should call the police immediately at 660-886-7411.