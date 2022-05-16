MARSHALL - Marshall Public Schools has spoken out after students protested for multiple days against Marshall High School. The students were protesting an off-campus incident following prom night on April 30.
“When the protest started, they said anybody that walked out is getting expelled or suspended for the rest of the year and that seniors can't get to walk on the stage” MHS senior Destiny Jinks said at a protest last weekend.
However, MPS Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher said that isn’t true.
“No students have been suspended over protesting,” Maher said in a statement Monday. “As an educational institution, that would be illegal.”
While students said the incident they’re protesting is a sexual assault, the school has yet to confirm this information.
Marshall police confirmed there is an investigation connected to the incident that led to the protests. Maher said the district is “fully cooperating” with the Marshall Police Department’s investigation.