Masks are back for CPS summer school students

COLUMBIA − Some Columbia Public School students returned to school masked up on Monday, and the new mandate has been a hot topic amongst the school community.
On Friday, the public school system said wearing a mask would be mandatory for children 11 years old and younger when they returned to summer school on Monday. Students are required to wear masks on buses and indoors, but not outside. For children 12 and older, the district is strongly encouraging masks.
The district also updated its quarantine procedures. It does not require quarantine for anyone who is fully vaccinated or who was masked when exposed, as long as the exposed person is not showing symptoms.
Tina McNeil is a CPS parent who is frustrated about the mask mandate.
McNeil sent a letter to the CPS Board of Education, expressing her frustrations. She said she believed it should be up to the parents.
In an email, she wrote, "I am beyond frustrated with this decision and you as a board or Superintendent should not tell my kids they have to put a cloth over their face all day long," McNeil said. "It should be the choice of the parents."
McNeil said overall that she believes students and parents should have a choice and not be forced into wearing masks.
Teachers, on the other hand, have largely expressed support for requiring masks for the age group that cannot get vaccinated.
Noelle Gilzow is the president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association.
"As a 28 year veteran teacher, and someone who's very concerned about the well being of our students," Gilzow said. "I think it was a wise decision to protect the students in the last two weeks of summer school."
Gilzow said as the delta variant becomes more dominant, the youngest scholars are the ones not yet protected.
According to a preliminary survey from Columbia Missouri National Education Association, around 67% support requiring masks for students under 12.
"I really understand the frustration that students and teachers and parents all have surrounding the issue of whether or not to wear masks," Gilzow said. "Really it is something that is really simple to do, but can pay big dividends to protect our students."
On the district's Monday COVID-19 update, the 14-day case rate per 10,000 people was at 35.8, the highest its been since Feb. 9. The tracker says 25 students are COVID positive and 273 are in quarantine, while four staff members are COVID positive and seven are in quarantine.