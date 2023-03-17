MU medical students discovered Friday where they will be placed to continue their medicinal training.
This day, commonly known as "Match Day," is an occasion where medical students open an envelope containing their residency placement. Residency is usually the next steps for students. It allows them to train and gain experience within their field.
#MatchDay 2023 was amazing! 97% of our students matched. View our full gallery at https://t.co/AXNVludeO8 pic.twitter.com/P3xNOZahY2— MU School of Medicine (@mumedicine) March 17, 2023
The 2023 School of Medicine class saw a residency match rate of 97%, with only a few students who were not matched with a residency assignment.
According to a press release from the MU School of Medicine, 31% of students will stay at MU for residency training, 44% will remain in Missouri and 36% of students selected a high-need field.
Almost 43,000 students are competing for nearly 40,000 positions every year.
This process is conducted by the National Resident Matching Program. The program allows students to rank their residency placement preference, while residency programs rank their student choice. From these selections, their matching algorithm selects a match for both and sends out letters.
Last year only 96% of students were matched, showing a slight increase for the school.