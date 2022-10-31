COLUMBIA - There have been shootings every weekend for three weeks in Columbia. Despite this, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that compared to 2021, violent crime numbers are down 30% in the city.

“I think - as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as the mayor - I obviously believe that everyone wants to live in a safe community,” Mayor Buffaloe said. “But, it’s understandable with the recent headlines that there are questions from the community.”

She said she appreciated the constant communication with Columbia police while officers have been working on investigations and arrests.

“In the last month, we’ve had nine arrests,” Mayor Buffaloe said. “There are three incidents where they’re currently investigating - some with suspects and some without.”

She said there are several factors impacting crime in Columbia.

“There are different circumstances,” Mayor Buffaloe said. “But, we all know though that sometimes the root cause of violence is poverty.”

She said the city is working on putting a system in place to combat this issue. One solution is fighting the CPD officer shortage.

“We want to make sure there are enough police officers on their beats to respond to any instances that happen,” Mayor Buffaloe said. “I know they’re working on hiring right now.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The mayor said she had a conversation with MU Monday morning to discuss safety and the shooting downtown during homecoming weekend.

“The University of Missouri, CPD, and MUPD all work together,” Mayor Buffaloe said. “They’re always in communication with these kinds of things.”

When it comes to the Oct. 21 shooting, Mayor Buffaloe said she’s appreciative of the response from the neighboring businesses and residents who were able to provide the police with information.

“I think it’s important as neighbors that we’re looking out for one another,” Mayor Buffaloe said.

When Mayor Buffaloe was elected in April, crisis intervention training was a key topic she said she felt passionate about. She said she feels that she is fulfilling her promises to make Columbia a safer community.

“I’m happy to say a majority of our police officers have gone through that training,” Mayor Buffaloe said. “That means they’re responding appropriately to the incident how it needs to be responded to - not just heavy handed to everything.”

Mayor Buffaloe said the city has also put more of a focus on staffing.

“In this last budget year, we have increased how we’re doing our staffing levels,” Mayor Buffaloe said. “Focusing on paying, recruitment, and retention of our staff.”

She said she’s happy to see those things happen over the past six months.

“It takes a community,” Mayor Buffaloe said. “It can’t just be the police department that works on this, so I’m excited to see a lot of the different programs and plans coming out of the city of Columbia and our partners to address some of these big issues.”