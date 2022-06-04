COLUMBIA - Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin are hosting a bike ride on Saturday in support of the local community and trail system.
The bike ride will link residents from Columbia to Jefferson City.
Buffaloe said she and Tergin are both bicyclists and this event is to connect people from both communities.
"So, I just commented 'You know it would be funny, we should do a bike ride together sometime,' so she immediately contacted me and was like 'Let's do it," Buffaloe said.
Mayor Buffaloe will lead a group of people starting at the Jay Dix Station trail starting at 10 a.m. Mayor Tergin will also lead a group of bikers from the McBaine Katy Trail State Park Trailhead at 10:30 a.m.
"We are riding towards each other because we both understand the importance of trails and active transportation, and so we're just coming together to help show that we're a connected community," Buffaloe said.
Buffaloe said she and Tergin both participate in raising awareness for the Rock Island Trail, which is another trail in Columbia and Jefferson City. She said this bike ride is to support the development of the Rock Island Trail.
"So the bike ride is to show both the importance of our trail system, connect us to the cities and towns around us," Buffaloe said.
Buffaloe also said she is most excited to get the chance to meet and talk with Columbia residents in an active way.
"I also love the idea of connecting with my fellow community members on the trail, you know it's a fun way, it's active, outside, just getting to talk with one another," Buffaloe said.
Both groups will meet in Hartsburg, where lunch will be available for purchase.