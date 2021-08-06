Mayor Treece declares Aug. 7 as Karissa Schweizer Day

COLUMBIA − Columbia Mayor Brian Treece has declared Saturday, Aug. 7 as Karissa Schweizer Day.

Mayor Treece presented a signed copy of the proclamation Friday in the Council Chambers City Hall to MU Track and Field Coach Brett Halter.

"I think it's unmeasurable when you have that kind of athlete that is just a terrific human being that gives back consistently and can perform at the highest level in our sport," Halter said.

Schweizer represented MU in track and cross country from 2014 to 2018. She represented the U.S. in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At MU, Schweizer earned All-American honors 11 times. She holds six records at the University and is a six-time NCAA Champion. She also is the most decorated of any athlete in school history.

"And, she's so familiar to people in Columbia," Treece said. "They've seen her running down Providence Road and, for an NCAA champion from right here at home to be representing, not just the United States, but Columbia and the University in the Summer Olympics, is such a rare opportunity."

In the Olympic trials, Schweizer qualified as a silver medalist in the 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter runs.

Thank you @CoMoGov and Mayor Brian Treece (@BNTreece) for honoring Karissa Schweizer for her representation of Mizzou and the United States in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Saturday, August 7, will be Karissa Schweizer Day in the City of Columbia👏#Compete4Missouri🐯 pic.twitter.com/dPVx3nMikw — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) August 6, 2021

Schweizer placed seventh in the 5,000 meter run in Tokyo earlier this week and will run the 10,000 meter on Saturday at 5:45 a.m. You can watch on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

"As Karissa Schweizer runs her final event in the Tokyo Olympic Games, we wish her the best of luck," Mayor Treece said. "The City is proud to have someone who has had such a positive impact on our community represent, not only Columbia and the University of Missouri, but also the entire nation."