COLUMBIA − Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin are hosting a bike ride linking Columbia and Jefferson City on Saturday, June 4.
Mayor Buffaloe will lead a group on the MKT trail to Hartsburg. They will then meet up with a group of cyclists led my Mayor Tergin.
Columbia riders have two options:
- 10 a.m. at Jay Dix Station, 3775 S. Scott Boulevard (20.5 miles to Hartsburg)
- 10:30 a.m. at McBaine, Katy Trail State Park Trailhead, W. Route K (16 miles to Hartsburg)
Both mayors are scheduled to give a few words to the cyclists once they all meet in Hartsburg. Riders are also invited to a lunch at The Burg for purchase.
Cyclists can sign up for the event here by Wednesday, June 1.
For additional details, contact Janet Godon at janet.godon@CoMo.gov or 573-441-5495.