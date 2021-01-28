Mayor's Task Force plans for Columbia's Bicentennial Celebration in 2021

COLUMBIA - The Mayor's Task Force for Columbia's Bicentennial Celebration is meeting Thursday afternoon to plan activities and events for the 2021 celebration.
The Bicentennial Celebration honors the City of Columbia's founding 200 years ago. One of the plans the task force has in place is the expansion of Flat Branch Park. The final expansion on the park would bring it up to the intersection of Providence Road and Broadway.
Other projects for the 2021 celebration art and sculptures around the city as well as expanding the current history of the Columbia community. Columbia community members are encouraged to share their story with CoMo 200 and add to the city's history.
The task force chairman explained the community history expansion project is a way for community members to share their story.
"We want to hear our community stories and how Columbia has shaped our lives," David Lineberry said. "The days of only being able to read the stories that are chosen by the local newspaper editor are over. For the first time we can hear everyone's story and how they've been impacted by Columbia."
While the celebration events are planned throughout the year, many are focused around the Fourth of July. The task force has prioritized safety while planning these events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been a challenge to plan things but safety and health are our foremost concern," Lineberry said. "I'm sure if the founders of the community had known how inconvenient 2021 would be they might have waited a year to found the place."
The City of Columbia was officially founded in 1821 at a site across from Flat Branch Creek. It was first founded as Smithton in 1819 near the present-day Boone County Courthouse. However, the site was too far from water supplies and Columbia was moved in 1821.
The Mayor's Task Force on the Bicentennial Planning Celebration meeting starts at 3 p.m. at the ARC on Ash Street.