JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said the public should use caution if using MDC boat access points at the Lake of the Ozarks because of low water levels.
According to a statement from the department, boat ramps at the lake have sustained damage over the course of the past several months as a result of irregularly low water levels.
MDC Central Regional Resource Management Supervisor John George said trailers and boats using the ramps may be susceptible to damage.
“The water levels have been too near the ends of the ramp, so when boats are loaded back into trailers, the prop wash excavates a hole just below the ramp,” said George. “As a result, trailers have been damaged when the tires fall into those holes.”
The press release said boat ramps affected include Shawnee Bend Access, Coffman Bend Access, Wigwam Access, Brown Bend Access and Larry Gale Access.
MDC said they have also gotten complaints about impacted ramps on Mid-Missouri rivers, including access points along the Missouri River.
The department said they are making repairs and the public is urged to report damaged ramps by calling 573-815-7900.