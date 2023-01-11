BOONE COUNTY − Mountain lion, cougar, puma, panther: all of these are names for the large tan-colored cats.
On Jan. 6, the BrokenMonkey YouTube channel posted a video from their trail camera, showing what looks to be a mountain lion walking in northern Boone County, near Sturgeon. It has over 34,000 views so far.
Biologists with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) investigated the sighting Tuesday night. MDC spokesperson Maddie Est confirmed it indeed was a mountain lion.
Very rarely do these big cats stroll through the state of Missouri, as it's classified as an extirpated species, according to the MDC. This means an animal doesn't exist in one certain area, but does in another. Mountain lions don't usually stick around Missouri, but occasionally pass through where their presence is caught on hunter/trail cameras.
"They're roamers," Est said. "They just kind of walk around doing their thing. And so odds this animal is not even in Boone County anymore. He's probably moved on."
BrokenMonkey posts trail camera videos to their channel, although they said in the video description this was their first mountain lion sighting.
"I just experienced a once in a lifetime event of capturing one on camera. It should be noted, I have not seen any other evidence or sign or one living in this area and don't believe one lives here. You are as likely to see one on your own property as I am to see one anywhere here," BrokenMonkey's description said.
One Sturgeon resident said he hears about sightings regularly, but this cougar was a bit bigger.
"Large, very large," Eric Littrell said. "And normally when you see them they're adolescents and small in this area. But this one was definitely full grown."
MDC established a Mountain Lion Response Team (MLRT) in 1996, and the group has confirmed 99 sightings since then, not including this recent sighting.
Even with these mountain lion sightings, MDC says there is a low risk of being attacked by one.
"There is no substantive evidence that mountain lions have attacked livestock, pets, or people in Missouri. People, livestock, and pets are at much greater risk from traffic, stray dogs, and lightning strikes than they are from mountain lions," MDC's website said.
Even BrokenMonkey said they don't believe the cat will hurt anyone.
"I spoke with the biologist and according to him more people die from bee stings than from mountain lion attacks," they said on their YouTube channel.
Mountain lions are nocturnal, and that's why the photos or video that have captured evidence of them have been in the dark.
MDC's website says the felines range from 5 feet to 8.5 feet tall, and between 79 pounds to 265 pounds.
It's not just their size that makes them stand out. The cougars have retractable claws and a large rear pad on their paws, not to mention how much larger they are than a normal cat.
The MDC asks the public to report any mountain lion sightings.