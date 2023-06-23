COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) says it received several reports earlier this week of a fish kill event on the Grand Glaize Arm in the Lake of the Ozarks.
MDC conducted an investigation and determined the fish kill was most likely a natural event. They determined that a backwater upstream likely ran out of water and dissolved oxygen, killing the fish. Due to the recent rainfall, these fish were flushed downstream into the Grand Glaize Arm.
A fish kill is classified as the sudden death of fish that occurs in a lake or stream. Each year, MDC handles around 100 fish kills and other water quality events that pose a threat to fish, wildlife and recreation.
Fish kill events can occur naturally in Missouri as 75-80% are caused by natural events. During times of drought, these fish kill events are not uncommon, but they pose no environmental threat to humans.
Since this was most likely a natural fish kill, MDC reports that there is no reason for concern.
In the aftermath of a fish kill, nature will take its course. Decomposition allows nutrients to be fed back into the ecosystem, benefiting the local plants and animals. While this may not be a pretty sight to look at, it is best for the environment to let the process run its course. Any living fish in the area are safe to catch and consume.
MDC asks that the public reports suspected fish kills on its website.