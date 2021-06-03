CALLAWAY COUNTY − Black bears are native to Missouri but seeing them around Jefferson City is not common.
Last week, bears were spotted in Holts Summit and across Jefferson City. Media specialist at the Missouri Department of Conservation Robert Hemmelgarn said these sightings stem from population growth.
"They do roam hundreds of miles as part of their range," Hemmelgarn said. "Especially as population grows, we can expect them to be moving into other parts of the state."
Last month, a sighting took place in Sunrise Beach. There have also been sightings in New Bloomfield, Jefferson City and Holts Summit. All of these places lie north of their usual habitat.
"Typically, the highest number of black bears we're going to see in the state of Missouri is going to be along the Interstate 44 and south," Hemmelgarn said. "That's where the most habitat really is readily available for these bears and that's where their population is."
If a person were to come into contact with a bear, Hemmelgarn said to follow these steps:
- Never turn your back on a bear.
- Never run away.
- Make yourself as big as possible.
- Raise your arms in the air.
- Speak loudly and tell the bear to go away.
- Stay calm and move slowly backwards while facing the bear.
"Usually, bears don't want to have anything to do with us any more than than we necessarily want to have to do with them," Hemmelgarn said.
Historically, black bears were living across the state of Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, bears were nearly eliminated by 1931 due to unregulated hunting.
However, due to a reintroduction effort, the population has increased.
"Black bear population has been growing thanks to concerted conservation efforts and partnerships with agencies across state lines," Hemmelgarn said.
To control the population, the Department of Conservation announced the creation of a bear hunting season, which will run Oct. 18-27. Hemmelgarn said the season will help keep the population in check.
"Part of managing their population as we encourage their growth to normal levels for this state, we also have to balance that on the other and kind of play the role of as as people play the role of some of the natural predators, like mountain lions, that normally would have helped keep those keep their populations in check," Hemmelgarn said. "In the absence of those predators, we have a responsibility to, to play that role at the other end of the food chain."
As of Thursday, 6,335 people had applied for one of the 400 permits. This year will have a harvest of 40 bears.
Hemmelgarn said if anyone sees a bear, they should report it to the department and avoid posting the location online.