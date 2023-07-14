MDC honors two mid-Missouri conservationists

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Commission recently honored two mid-Missourians for their work within the department.
Lonnie Hansen, of Columbia, was honored with MDC's Master Conservationist Award, and Lee Redmond, MDC's former assistant fisheries division chief, was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame, according to a news release from the department.
Hansen is the 67th person to receive the award, which honors citizen conservationists, former MDC commissioners and employees of MDC and other conservation-related agencies.
Redmond, formerly of Lohman, is the 47th inductee into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame. His wife, Marge, accepted the award on his behalf.
Hansen began his career with MDC in 1987 as a wildlife biologist and retired as a resource scientist more than 30 years later in January 2015.
During his time with MDC, Hansen focused primarily on deer management. Early in his career, he designed and implemented a series of large-scale deer research projects which allowed MDC to set more meaningful harvest quotas and better manage the state’s deer population, the news release said.
“Lonnie led numerous efforts to listen to deer hunters and provide them with added hunting opportunities and simplified regulations,” MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley said. “Muzzleloader season, youth season, antlerless seasons, longer archery seasons, and increased permit availability were all adopted thanks to his efforts.”
Redmond joined MDC in 1963 as a fishery research biologist. He then became a fisheries management supervisor and assistant fisheries division chief before his retirement after 37 years in 2000.
While at MDC, he implemented fish size limits for lakes throughout the state, helped establish MDC’s urban fishing program, and drafted MDC’s original Municipal Lakes Program, which later became the Community Assistance Program (CAP).
Redmond helped establish the first nationally recognized stream management program, Streams for the Future.
“Lee Redmond was undoubtedly one of the most highly recognized fisheries scientists nationwide,” Pauley said. “His ability to try new management techniques and report the results nationwide to other fisheries professionals was one of his hallmark traits that earned him and MDC recognition as leaders in fisheries management.”
Redmond was regarded as an expert in fisheries management and was a leader in the American Fisheries Society (AFS), the news release said. He was a charter member of the AFS Missouri Chapter, which created the Lee Redmond Citizen’s Award in his honor. He was also elected to the Fisheries Management Hall of Excellence in 2001.