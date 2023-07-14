MDC honors two mid-Missouri conservationists

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Missouri, including the following county, Boone. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Columbia and Columbia Regional Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Boone County in central Missouri... Northwestern Callaway County in central Missouri... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Columbia, Columbia Regional Airport, Hallsville, Auxvasse, Murry, Kingdom City, and Hatton. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 127 and 144. This also includes Rock Bridge State Park and Jewell Cemetery Historic Site. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 493 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU OSAGE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COLUMBIA, FULTON, AND JEFFERSON CITY.