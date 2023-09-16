MDC installs native plants on popular Jefferson City roundabout

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) partnered with Capitol Region Medical Center and the City of Jefferson to install native plants at the roundabout on Stadium Boulevard.
"When we think about nature in the city, people often think you need a lot of green space to make an impact, but you can be creative with the space you have and intentional about how you are using it," MDC Deputy Director Aaron Jeffries said.
The roundabout includes a butterfly sculpture with 700 native plants filling the space to benefit pollinators, including butterflies and bees.
MDC says bringing native plants into communities can provide social, health, economic, and environmental benefits.
Cub Scout Pack 20, Seasons Lawn Care and the Missouri Wildflower Nursery also contributed to the installment.