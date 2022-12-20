MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees in order to aid the habitat improvement around central Missouri.
It is advised to remove all decorations from the tree and drop it off at the MDC Central Regional office to everyone who is interested in donating.
MDC fisheries staff will be responsible for gathering all discarded natural trees to submerge in area lakes and ponds.
“Submerged Christmas trees make great underwater cover for smaller fish and aquatic invertebrates,” MDC Fisheries Biologist Brian McKeage said in a news release. “Larger fish then congregate around these structures to prey on fish and other food sources, so these trees become hotspots for fish and for anglers.”
The discarded Christmas tree can bring a lasting gift to wildlife and humans who will have improved opportunities to explore nature by fishing all year long.
The MDC Central Regional Office is located at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia. The department is accepting trees until the end of January. For questions, call 573-815-7900.