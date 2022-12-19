MDC reports three elk harvested during 2022 season

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported Monday that one bull elk was harvested by archers during the elk-hunting season of 2022, which took place from Oct. 15-23, and two bull elk were harvested during the firearms portion, from Dec. 10-18.
Among 9,684 applicants, three Missouri hunters were selected through a random drawing to receive one of five elk permits issued for 2022.
Elk are a native species in Missouri but were eliminated in the state in the late 1800s due to unregulated hunting, MDC said. Missouri’s first elk hunt in 2020 came after years of restoration efforts by the department, numerous partners including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and many supporters including local communities and area landowners, MDC said.