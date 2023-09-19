COLUMBIA − In an effort to determine the impacts of hemorrhagic disease (HD) on the state's deer population, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking the public to help by reporting suspected cases.
“Hemorrhagic disease is a naturally occurring virus that infects deer through the bite of a native midge commonly called no-see-ums or gnats,” explained MDC wildlife health program supervisor Deb Hudman.
Clinical signs of HD in deer include an unwillingness to move, difficulty breathing, and swelling of the head, neck or tongue.
“HD can cause a high fever, prompting infected deer to seek water,” Hudman said. “Deer that are sick may appear dazed, lethargic, and nonresponsive. Deer that die from HD do so in a matter of days following infection and are often found dead in or near water with no outward signs of illness.”
Not all deer die from HD, and the deer that survive develop immunity. There is no cure or vaccine that can stop the disease from running its course, according to the MDC.
Humans do not get HD, so handling and consumption of meat from an infected deer poses no health hazard, the MDC said.
Reports of the disease help MDC biologists determine the impacts of the disease on deer numbers in specific areas. Residents can report suspected cases of HD to their local MDC office, a conservation agent, or email their information to WildlifeHealth@mdc.mo.gov.
For more information about HD and a map of suspect HD reports, visit MDC's website.