OSAGE COUNTY − Missouri Department of Conservation agents are asking for the public's help in catching poachers in Osage County.
MDC posted on Facebook Tuesday and said agents came across six deer dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. Each of the deer was taken with a firearm, but no parts of the deer were attempted to be harvested for food.
According to a 2019 law, a person can face a $1,000 to $5,000 fine for each whitetail buck poached. Fines are considered restitution payments and are ordered by a judge in addition to fines and penalties for any other violations of the Missouri Wildlife Code. Proceeds from poaching fines go to the state’s school moneys fund.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact MDC at 573-690-3989 or Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111.