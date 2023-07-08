COLUMBIA — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites mid-Missourians to participate in a two-part introduction series that teaches new anglers how to successfully fish.
The first session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. July 25 at Bass Pro Shops in Columbia. It will focus on how to operate a spin cast fishing rod, learn the parts of a fishing rod, fasten basic fishing tackle, and how to properly handle and release a fish safely, according to a press release from the MDC.
The second session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. July 27 at Bass Pro Shops. This session will focus on fish life cycles and anatomy, different types of lures, and participants will have the opportunity to try their hand at fishing.
Registration is required to attend both sessions, according to the release.
The sessions are open to participants ages 7 and older, and all participants ages 7 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult during the events.