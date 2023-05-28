The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a prescribed burn workshop for landowners in June.
The event will be held at the Charles A. Green Conservation Area in Ashland from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. June 21.
Registered participants will learn the benefits and the process of conducting a prescribed burn.
Prescribed burning can be beneficial to an ecosystem by removing unwanted vegetation and aiding native plant diversity. However, the MDC warns that burning without proper skill and knowledge can be dangerous.
The workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute prescribed burns, including types of burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to prepare landowners to safely conduct their own prescribed burns.
Registration for the event is required and can be done through the Missouri Department of Conservation site. Participants are also required to complete a 2-4 hour online course prior to the event, which will be emailed to them after registration.