COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation and the Missouri Community Forestry Council to launch the Trees for Health Care Workers project.
The pilot program gives thanks to mid-Missouri health care workers for their dedication and service during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving them a free tree to plant in their yard.
“Health care workers have worked fiercely and tirelessly for the health of others during the pandemic,” MDC community forester Ann Koenig said. “We would like to show a token of our appreciation by providing them with a free tree as a way of saying thank you for their monumental service.”
Tree species available through the Trees for Health Care Workers program include redbud, dogwood, paw paw, blackgum, and swamp white oak.
Beginning March 15, health care workers in MDC’s Central Region can reserve a tree by visiting arborday.org/motrees. A one-gallon tree of their choice will then be mailed to their home for free. The website is designed to help participants plant their new tree in the best location around their home.
Koenig says there is a limited availability of trees, and they are being offered on a first come, first served basis.
The pilot program is offered only to health care workers in the 15 counties in central Missouri: Audrain, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Boone, Gasconade, Howard, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Osage, and Saline.