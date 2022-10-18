MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation.
More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
MDC said stocking the lake with trout will allow the public to try their hands at trout fishing in a region that is removed from typical trout angling locations.
“The stocking of trout in Beuth Lake is just the latest exciting development to come from a strong relationship between MDC and the City of Moberly Parks and Recreation,” Director of Moberly’s Parks and Recreation Troy Bock said. “Trout fishing at Beuth Park provides another opportunity, not only for Moberly residents, but all those visitors from around the state that we will welcome in the months and years ahead!”
Trout season at Beuth Park will adhere to statewide trout fishing regulations. Fishing will be open all year, with a daily limit of four trout. You must have a Missouri fishing license, and to keep your catch, you must have a trout permit. Licenses and permits can be purchased on MDC's website or any permit vendor.
Beuth Park Lake is located at 1001 Beuth Road.