FULTON - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting the public to join its staff at Veterans Park Lake in Fulton to trout fish on Feb. 8. The free event will offer participants the opportunity to learn how to clean trout after they have fished.
The event is open to participants ages 6 and older, and will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Missouri fishing licenses are required for participants ages 16 to 64.
Registration for this event is required and can be done here. Any questions about this event can be directed to Ethan Regan, MDC conservation educator, at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov.