COLUMBIA— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to use caution when using MDC boat ramps where some water levels are low.
According to a Thursday press release from MDC, some boat ramps have been damaged from low water levels over the months. Notable low-water levels around the Lake of Ozarks and along the Missouri River.
“The water levels have been too low near the ends of the ramp, so when boats are loaded back on to trailers, the propeller wash excavates a hole just below the ramp,” MDC Central Regional Resource Management Supervisor John George said. “As a result, trailers have been damaged when the tires fall into those holes.”
MDC said staff is currently working to repair the holes at affected accesses but urges the public to use caution when entering or exiting the water.
Damage to accesses can be reported by calling MDC at 573-815-7900.