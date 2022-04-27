COLUMBIA - After a two-year hiatus, the annual Meals on Wheels fundraiser, Big Wheels, has returned.
Beginning on April 25 through April 29, Big Wheels delivers lunches to local businesses, organizations and private homes in Columbia.
Big Wheels helps to fund the Meals on Wheels of Columbia program. The executive director of Meals on Wheels in Columbia, Teri Walden, said the program's mission is to deliver meals to vulnerable seniors or individuals with disabilities.
“At Meals on Wheels, we serve about 192 clients right now, and so this fundraiser helps us just raise money to supplement food cost and program costs for Meals on Wheels,” Walden said.
According to a recent report from the US Department of Agriculture, the consumer price index (CPI) for all food increased 1% from February to March. The report also said food prices were 8.8% higher in March this year than in March 2021.
Food price inflation changes depending if food was purchased from a restaurant or grocery store.
According to the USDA report, the CPI increased 0.3% in March 2022 on food purchased from restaurants. It was 6.9% higher in March this year than March 2021.
Similarly, CPI increased 1.5% from February to March on food purchased from a grocery store. It was 10% higher in March this year than March 2021.
Overall, the USDA report found food prices in 2022 are expected to be above 2020 and 2021 prices.
- Food-at-home prices are predicted to increase between 5% and 6%.
- Food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase between 5.5% and 6.5%.
Meals on Wheels is experiencing these higher food costs and hopes this fundraiser will substitute for those prices.
“Yes, the food costs increase, we have seen the impact of that at Meals on Wheels," Walden said. "Behind the scenes, the cost of food is going up and so what we're trying to do is to do some fundraising so that we can keep our prices the same for clients."
Walden said the program doesn't plan to increase their prices.
“We don't know what the future will bring, but right now, that's a strong commitment of ours," Walden said. "That's why we do fundraising, like Big Wheels. And that's why it's so important."
This year, Big Wheels provided 2,200 meals to 209 organizations with the help of 80 volunteers. Volunteers help bag the meals, check the orders and deliver them.
One of those volunteers is Susan Burns. She has volunteered with Meals on Wheels since 2010.
“I love it," Burns said. "It's me giving back to the community and keeps me out of trouble. It gives me something to do, you know, as a retiree. It's something to do that gets me out among people, where if I didn't volunteer, I'd probably stay at home and be by myself."
Walden said the volunteers are a huge part of the fundraiser and for Meals on Wheels.
“There's wonderful people who show up and just help get this thing off the ground. We couldn't do it without them. They are amazing people,” Walden said.
Big Wheels will run until Friday. So far, Walden said it has been successful.
“For the most part, it's been a really good amount of sales, given that we've taken two years off. So we're very grateful for those organizations who have said so,” Walden said. “So we hope to continue to build as time goes on, and we bring it back next year."
Walden said the fundraiser was possible because of their partnership with Panera.
“We're very happy for the partnership with Panera who has been wonderful and getting these Meal Box meals put together and so we're very happy that we can work together to be Columbia businesses and organizations who want to help our mission,” Walden said.