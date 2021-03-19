COLUMBIA - Over 270 staff members at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital were honored Friday by the Columbia chapter of Medals4Mettle.
“Each of the health care workers that we recognize truly have gone the extra mile during this last year,” chapter coordinator John Korte said in a statement on Friday. "Frontline heroes, like those here at Truman VA, run the equivalent of a marathon each day. Then they wake up and do it all over again the next day. They don’t ask for thanks or praise, and yet they put their lives on the line because we couldn’t get through this unprecedented time without them.”
Medals4Mettle is an organization that aims to unite athletes with non-athletes in order to build compassion and foster kindness.
Athletes donate their medals from competitions like triathlons, marathons and half marathons. Those medals are then given to non-athletes "who are running a unique and difficult race, often with an unknown finish line," according to the organization.