Cable provider Mediacom has reported the company's third major internet and phone outage over the last two days.
Hello Randy, I apologize for the interruption in service again today and any frustration that may follow. Our network operations team is currently investigating the cause and will work to restore service as quickly as possible. ^RS— Mediacom Cable (@MediacomCable) July 6, 2022
Reports of service outages spiked just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Over 5,000 reports had been made known at that time, according to DownDetector.
Outages were reported across the Midwest, primarily in Iowa, Missouri and eastern Nebraska.
Mediacom also suffered two internet and phone outages Tuesday that affected mainly customers in Missouri and Iowa.