Cable provider Mediacom has reported the company's third major internet and phone outage over the last two days.

Reports of service outages spiked just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Over 5,000 reports had been made known at that time, according to DownDetector.

Outages were reported across the Midwest, primarily in Iowa, Missouri and eastern Nebraska.

Mediacom also suffered two internet and phone outages Tuesday that affected mainly customers in Missouri and Iowa.

