COLUMBIA − Members of the public will be able to review and comment on proposed improvements to the Interstate 70 and Highway 63 interchange at a meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the Walton Building, 300 S. Providence Rd.
Enhancement proposals can include both hardscape and landscape improvements.
Designs will address two primary groups of road users: slow-moving and fast-moving vehicles, according to the city of Columbia. The groups are differentiated between users more able to appreciate smaller elements of design and those likely to miss smaller details as they pass. Officials said it is essential to address the transition between these two.
The city anticipates funding needed to be $2 million, but it is yet to be determined. The design-build request for proposals process will begin this fall, while construction is expected to begin in 2025 and will take "several years" to complete.
The city of Columbia, the Missouri Department of Transportation, Boone County, MU, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, the Loop CID, Shelter Insurance, MU Health Care and "many others" are working on the design concept.
More information and future designs will be available at BeHeard.CoMo.Gov.