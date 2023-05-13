COLUMBIA − City of Columbia Water & Light will hold a public information meeting to discuss proposed improvements for the Perche Creek Substation and the Bolstad Substation next week.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Perche Creek Substation provides electric power to west Columbia, and the electrical load at Perche Creek is nearing the substation’s available capacity, according to a city news release.
Due to the problem, Columbia Water & Light is proposing to install an additional transformer to serve the existing load and ensure a reliable system. It also wants to reconfigure the electrical junction and install new breakers to replace broken circuit switches.
The Bolstad Substation provides electric power to northeast Columbia. Water & Light wants to install new transformers and switchgear to replace aging equipment.
No customer service interruptions are anticipated during the work.
During the meeting, residents will have the opportunity to review preliminary plans, ask questions, make comments and complete a public comment form.
Public comments will also be accepted online at BeHeard.CoMo.gov through May 31.