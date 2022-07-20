COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works Department announced Wednesday morning it will be holding a second informal meeting to discuss the Ash Street improvement project.
The department said the meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tues., July 26 at 1701 W. Ash Street.
People can meet in the Activity & Recreation center to hear the city present its findings based off the first initial interest meeting.
Residents will also hear the city talk about the new design concepts for the project.
The department said diagrams of the design concepts will be available to the public, and project engineers will be able to answer questions.
Public comments can be sent to PubW@CoMo.gov. or a comment form will be available at the meeting.