JEFFERSON CITY - Seven choir members of The Oasis United Church of Christ will perform at Carnegie Hall on May 30. They will join choirs from across the country to perform at John Rutter's Memorial Day concert in New York City.
Rutter is an English composer and conductor. One of his larger choral works is called Requiem.
Choir member, Nancy Luehrman, said she's been singing Requiem since 1987. She said getting to perform one of his works alongside him is a dream come true.
"Choir people are aware of who John Rutter is," Luehrman said. "It's just going to be an amazing experience for us to be able to sing not only his music, but to sing with him as the conductor."
Luehrman said two years ago, their choir director at the time met John Rutter at a workshop. Luehrman said when the director found out about the Carnegie Hall performance, she jumped on it.
"She came back and she goes, I signed you all up, do you want to go?" Luehrman said. "So because they knew her, she was able to just sign us up."
Rushan Sinnaduray, lead Pastor at the Oasis United Church of Christ, said since the pandemic postponed the event, the anticipation has made this upcoming performance even more exciting.
"They've been looking forward to this for two or three years now that we're supposed to say in 2020, then pulled it out," Sinnaduray said. "So they had to postpone it, and finally they're getting to go there."
Sinnaduray said he can tell the choir members are excited.
"For several of them it's like a dream of a lifetime come true," Sinnaduray said. "It's a premier performing venue and to be able to do that with someone like John Rutter is a dream come true."
Luehrman called it a dream of a lifetime.
"I always dreamed of being on Broadway, and that's not going to happen," Luehrman said. "So you get to sing in Carnegie Hall, one of the premier venues in the world. It's just a dream."
Luehrman said she feels lucky, coming from a smaller congregation, to have the opportunity to participate.
"We're a smaller church, we don't have enough voices to sing the Requiem," she said. "So we're really excited about joining a much larger group of people and being able to perform this work one more time."
Sinnaduray said music is important to both their choir and their congregation as a whole.
"Our choir shapes our worship, so they are the center of everything we do and the music that they bring helps to unite the congregation and helps them enter into worshiping God more fully," he said.