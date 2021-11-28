COLUMBIA - Sunday Chabad at Mizzou hosted a Hanukkah menorah lighting at Columbia’s City Hall.
“Tonight begins the festival of Hanukkah,” Rabbi Avraham Lapine said.
While Jewish people primarily celebrate Hanukkah, Lapine said he hopes people of all walks of life come to the ceremony.
“The message of Hanukkah goes beyond the Jewish community,” Lapine said. “It’s a pretty universal message, so I think it applies for everybody.”
The tradition of lighting the menorah goes back over 2,000 years, but Chabad at Mizzou has organized this public display for the past 10 years. Columbia’s public Hanukkah activities are a part of the Hanukkah awareness campaign, and Lapine said they have seen great support from the community.
“Every year we’ve been doing it we feel really welcomed,” said Lapine. “It shows that, in Columbia, we value religious freedom and we value diversity.”
The event aims to bring together the community. It usually takes place outside of Columbia’s city hall, and every detail is accounted for, including the direction of the menorah.
“You want it to face the public so it’s facing the street,” Lapine said.
The nine-feet tall menorah has been a part of the tradition for five years. In preparation, Lapine spent the hours leading up to the event repainting it and making the menorah shine bright gold.
“It’s on display outside the Chabad house all year so it had some wear and tear,” Lapine said.
The Rabbi said while he’s always excited for Hanukkah, he’s most excited for the changes this year due to the Jewish calendar.
“Hanukkah comes early, so a lot of the Mizzou Jewish students are able to celebrate in the way it should be done with friends,” Lapine said.
The event kicked off at 5pm, as members of the Jewish community came together. It marked the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. Rabbi Lapine said participants do not have to have menorahs in order to celebrate.
“For those that do not have a menorah, we’re going to give them a menorah, and dradals, and we have some crafts for kids,” Lapine said.
Chabad at Mizzou handed out candles as well in an effort to encourage festival attendees to celebrate at home.
“We’re really hoping everyone is going to have a really joyous Hanukkah with their family and friends,” Lapine said.
The event commenced the beginning of Hanukkah, which started at sunset on Nov. 28 and ends the evening of Dec. 6. Mayor Brian Treece attended the ceremony.
“People come to support us, the mayor comes when he’s able to, and we’re very grateful for that,” said Lapine.
On Monday, Nov. 30, the festival will continue with a lighting at the University of Missouri’s Student Center. They will light another nine-foot menorah at 6 pm. They are encouraging members of the MU community to join, regardless of background or religious affiliation. The university’s Vice Chancellor of Diversity Inclusion and Equity, Dr. Maurice Gipson will be in attendance. Chabad at Mizzou will continue to distribute candles and menorahs to attendees there as well.