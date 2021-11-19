COLUMBIA - Family and friends of Quillan Jacobs, who was shot by police Sunday morning, gathered in the alley behind Vibez Lounge Friday evening.
KOMU 8 spoke with Jacobs' cousin who said he believes the violence in Columbia will only continue to get worse if something isn't done.
Mark Haim, the director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks who works at the Peace Nook in downtown Columbia, said he hopes the community will overcome the violence that is rooted in our culture.
"We need to get to the root of that problem, which has a lot to do with economic inequality, racism, classism, and, in general, a violent culture," Haim said.
Vibez Lounge is not open for business this weekend.
According to the owner's Facebook page, there will be a mental health professional on site from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. He said it will help unpack some of the trauma the community has experienced recently.