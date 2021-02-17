HOLTS SUMMIT - The leadership of Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church are moving forward with their efforts to repair and restore their place of worship after it was vandalized in November.
Rev. Gordon Coleman said cold and wintery weather has made it difficult to get people in to help with clean-up and repairs.
"We've made a lot of progress in preparing for the people to come in that have those certifications to do the work and make sure it is brought back up to par, maybe a lot above that," Coleman said.
Crews have replaced many of the windows that were broken, but Coleman said it could be three months before repairs are complete because they aren't sure how much internal damage has been done.
"To do an in-depth look at damage it could take two to three months," Coleman said.
Volunteers helped remove pews and other objects so the damage could be assessed in late January.
In December, four juvenile suspects were arrested in connection with the November 25 vandalism of the historically Black church.
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said at the time, the incident was not related to a hate crime.
About two months later in January, a second historically Black church, the Oakley Chapel in nearby Tebbetts, was vandalized. This was also not connected to a hate crime, nor the first vandalism, Chism said.
Rev. Coleman said he does not want to dwell on whether the vandalism was a a hate crime.
"All we got to do is get back to what we're doing and go forward," Coleman said. "Nothing can fix this except the solutions that we come up with to prevent it from happening again."
Judy Coleman-Hargrove, no relation to Rev. Coleman, has been a member of the congregation at Mount Vernon for 70 years.
Coleman-Hargrove said she's seen the vandalism of Callaway County's Black churches for all of her life.
"There's a lot of small churches in these backwoods and community, but I question why it was always the Black churches that were vandalized," Coleman-Hargrove said.
She recalled seeing shot-out windows coming into church on some Sundays. Eventually, the windows would be covered in metal grating.
"It hurts, but I've lived with this in my 70 years," Coleman-Hargrove said.
Oakley Chapel no longer has an active congregation, but its vandalism reopened the wounds for Coleman-Hargrove.
The congregations in Callaway County's Black churches were once very connected.
She recalled going to service and community dinners at Oakley Chapel back in the day.
"It's heartbreaking because we have memories from that church," Coleman-Hargrove said. "Being minority, we were all sister churches and we would commune with each other."
The congregation has been attending service virtually because of the older ages of the congregation.
Coleman-Hargrove hoped to return to the church grounds once she feels safe from the virus and the potential for vandalism.
"The grounds are so peaceful, especially in the springtime, but I don't know if I want to have that fear of not being able to go anymore," Coleman-Hargrove said. "Hopefully, something will be done that at least sends the message that they can't continue to do these things."
Rev. Coleman said the church's top priority outside of repairs is to upgrade the security system and lighting.
"We'll be able to know what's going on 24/7 because in that area, it's hard for police to get out there," Coleman said.
He expects the upgrades to be installed once the weather improves.
The church is not insured for the damages because of the high frequency of vandalisms it suffers.
Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist is asking for donations to help with the cost of repair. Donations can be sent by following this link.