COLUMBIA — City Council appointed seven residents to serve on a ward reapportionment committee.
Mayor Brian Treece and Ward Reapportionment Committee Chair Tracy Greever-Rice spoke in the Council Chambers Friday on the role of the committee. Treece said he expects the committee to act independently.
"I take the role as a nonpartisan mayor very seriously," Treece said. "We have a nonpartisan council. We have the best opportunity to draw maps that are compact, that are contiguous and protect that community of interest."
Treece said the 2020 Census showed the wards need to be re-addressed due to population shifts and unbalanced growth among the wards. The goal of the committee is community contiguity and racial equity, Treece said.
"The Census exposed what we already knew and that is that Columbia is one of the fastest growing cities in the Midwest," Treece said.
The wards will be represented by the following:
- Ward 1: Erica Ascani is the community engagement coordinator at Local Motion and is a member of the City's Climate and Environment Commission.
- Ward 2: Melissa De Bartolomeno is a programmer analyst at the Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems, University of Missouri Extension.
- Ward 3: Kip Kendrick served as the Missouri House Representative for District 45 from 2015 to 2020 and currently works as the chief of staff for Missouri State Senator Greg Razer.
- Ward 4: Willy Miller is a psychologist in Columbia and former MU faculty member.
- Ward 5: Jeanne Mihail is a retired MU professor of plant sciences.
- Ward 6: Terry Smith is a political science professor and director of the Honors Program at Columbia College. He also served as a member of the redistricting commissions for Columbia in 2001 and 2011.
While some committee members said they are hopeful for redistricting, Traci Wilson-Kleekamp said she's not. Wilson-Kleekamp is the president of Race Matters, Friends. She said she hopes the committee looks to achieve equity and not just equality.
"Equity would mean that they would have to figure out how they have all the college-educated white people living in one ward and people who are the working class living in another," Wilson-Kleekamp said. "Those are really a commentary on our social structure."
Wilson-Kleekamp said it's up to the committee to look at Columbia's data to talk about connected issues, like affordable housing.
Voters will have the option to pick a Ward 3 council member and a Ward 4 council member in April 2022 election. Treece said the wards could be voted on prior to the election, but they won't go into effect until after it.
The committee has until Feb. 15, 2022 to make its final recommendation to City Council.