JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has proclaimed May 15 as Missouri Fire Service Memorial Day.
Missouri’s fire service will hold two memorial services this weekend at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City to honor the state’s fallen firefighters.
On Saturday at 9 p.m., a candlelight vigil will be held for all Missouri firefighters who have died while serving their communities.
On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., a memorial service will be held in which the names of seven Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty will be added to the monument wall commemorating Missouri firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while bravely serving their fellow Missourians.
Four of the firefighters died in 2021. Three firefighters, whose line of duty deaths from past years have recently been confirmed, will also be recognized.
“Missouri’s firefighters can be relied upon to answer the alarm bell whenever it sounds and protect the lives and property of their fellow Missourians,” Gov. Parson said. “We will always honor and remember the courageous individuals who paid the ultimate price for their dedication to public service and their communities.”
Both events will take place at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri, which is located in Kingdom City.
The Missouri Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation Board has approved these additions to the Wall of Honor:
- Firefighter Rodney Heard, St. Louis Fire Department,
- Battalion Chief Marvin Shaffrey, Cedar Hill Fire Department,
- Captain Ivan LaGrand, Cape Girardeau Fire Department,
- Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney, Boone County Fire Protection District,
- Rescue Specialist Ralph Aaron Goddard, Springfield Fire Department,
- Firefighter George W. Shoemaker, Brookfield Fire Department,
- Foreman Cornelius C. Crowley, St. Joseph Fire Department.