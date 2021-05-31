JEFFERSON CITY — Hundreds of mid-Missouri veterans were honored Monday at the Jefferson City Veterans Council Memorial Day celebration.
Cheryl Kalaf's husband was one of them.
"Half the time I was in tears because I miss my husband and the other half I was in tears because it was so beautiful everyone being here like that," Kalaf said.
The ceremony at the State Capitol Veterans Memorial was just one service across mid-Missouri on Monday. From laying down wreaths to reading off names of lost veterans, public memorials took place in Columbia and Jefferson City.
In Jefferson City, dozens of people gathered on the north side of the capital. Organizers read off the names of around 200 area veterans who died in the past year. Kalaf said the ceremony meant the world to her, being able to honor her husband who died in February, her other family who served and the veteran community at large.
"They were all in the Navy and were so proud," Kalaf said. "I'm so proud of them and so proud of the community. I mean this community is awesome. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else."
Veteran Rick Thompson of New Bloomfield also attended the ceremony. He worked four years on a submarine for the U.S. Navy. Rick and his wife Beverly brought their two grandchildren to the memorial.
"We had our grand kids all weekend and I thought this is a good way to end it," Thompson said. "Show the importance of everything that goes on here for what we have."
He said while the weekend is the unofficial start to the summer, the deeper meaning holds strong in his family.
"Everybody says 'let's have a three day weekend and let's go to the lake and all that,' but this is the important part here to remember why we have it," Thompson said.
In Columbia Monday morning, the U.S. Tiger Foundation held a wreath-laying and award ceremony outside the Boone County Courthouse to remember and celebrate veterans. More than nine wreaths were placed by different groups and organizations, like the Boone County Fire protection District and Chamber of Commerce.
USTF honored veteran Charles Lee, who served from 1960 to 1963 in Germany, at the celebration. He said showing up Monday one step in helping the community honor and remember those who serve.
"I'm very much honored to be recognized for my service," Lee said. "My service was very easy . I drew the long straw and I got sent to Germany when a lot of my friends — five of them — all went to Vietnam and didn't come back."
In Jefferson City and Columbia, veteran memorials stand all year long to keep remembrance alive.