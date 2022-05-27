City offices in mid-Missouri will be closed on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Trash pickup and bus schedules will also be affected.
City of Columbia
Residential curbside recycling and trash in Columbia will not be collected on the observed holiday and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
The landfill will also be closed on Monday. In order to concentrate staff on residential collection, the Household Hazardous Waste collection scheduled for Saturday, June 4, has been canceled.
Residents can download the COMO Recycle and Trash app for collection day reminders and service notifications. Questions concerning the collection schedule should be directed to the Contact Center at 573-874-CITY (2489).
Go COMO, Columbia's public transit system, will not be in operation. Parking enforcement will be suspended on Memorial Day.
Columbia's Activity & Recreation Center will operate at reduced hours on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rec swim will be available from noon to 2:30 p.m. The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
Although administrative offices for both the police and fire departments will be closed, all other emergency services will be available.
Visit CoMo.gov/Utilities for information regarding emergencies related to Water & Light, Sewer and Stormwater.
Jefferson City
The yard waste drop-off in Jefferson City at 2417 Southridge Drive will be closed May 30.
City buses will not operate and parking meters will not be enforced on Monday, resuming normal hours on Tuesday.
Republic Services will be closed and trash will not be picked up on Monday. Trash collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week with Saturday as the last pickup day.