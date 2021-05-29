COLUMBIA - Memorial Day Weekend typically means lots of fun outdoor activities in mid-Missouri.
According to MSHP's 2020 edition of Missouri Boating Statistics and Drownings, which shows data from 2019, there were 165 boating crashes in 2019, 22 of which were in May.
As for Memorial Day Weekend statistics, there were 7 crashes over the holiday weekend in 2019, which is down 50% from the 14 crashes in 2018.
Jefferson City pools were supposed to open Saturday, but will instead open Sunday due to the colder weather, said Aquatic Program Manager for Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Department Julie Haupt.
"Our pools usually get pretty full during memorial day weekend, especially on Memorial Day," said Haupt.
Haupt said the department has a lifeguard training program, a junior lifeguard program for 11 to 14 year olds and a swimming lessons program, all of which teach swimming safety.
"We generally promote to always wear a lifejacket, especially in lakes and rivers, and it's also good to wear a lifejacket in the pool if you are not a good swimmer," said Haupt.
Other safety precautions Haupt recommended for staying safe in the water are:
- If you are in water where you cannot see the bottom, wear a life jacket
- If you are in a pool and you don't know how to swim, stay where you can touch the bottom
- If you don't know to swim, sign up for swimming lessons