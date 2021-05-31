HUNTSDALE - Katfish Katy‘s is holding a Memorial Day fest Monday. The venue had concerts all weekend and its final day will feature Dick Johnson at 1 p.m. and Eric Yount at 6 PM.
The venue closed down in November of last year due to the pandemic. They re-opened in April under new management from mother-son duo Vanessa and Jake Leitza.
The two worked at Cooper's Landing before coming to Katfish Katy's.
Jake Leitza, co-owner of the restaurant and venue, said they experienced a busy opening weekend, and expected Memorial Day to be similar. He said they were so busy this weekend, it didn't even compare.
"It's just been amazing this whole weekend. And yeah, we're tired, but we love it, we wouldn't have it any other way," Leitza said.
Leitza said the venue plans to book performers for the rest of the summer. He said he expects Memorial Day weekend to attract patrons for coming weeks.
"Even though Katfish Katie's has been here for 30 years, they didn't even know this was a thing," Leitza said. "And so they told their families and the word is really spreading quickly."
Leitza said he wants to give more opportunities for musicians to perform since he's gotten to know many local musicians.
"A lot of these guys and girls have gone without playing for an entire year," Leitza said. "So when they found out that we were doing this and opening up with music again, they flooded us with emails and requests to play here."
Musician, Dick Johnson, said during the pandemic, he tried to play at venues in states with less strict guidelines. However, when he asked if the venue could request that people wear masks, he said he didn't experience positive feedback.
"It was very unsettling trying to try and play," Johnson said. "I went down to play shows in Louisiana and Nashville, and even Kansas, and people would really ridicule you if you still tried to practice COVID measures in states that didn't have restrictions."
Johnson said many of his friends stopped pursuing music during the pandemic. He said it's not only impacted performers, but also the venues.
"I know a lot of music venues in town, and the owners, and it was really a terrifying moment for bars and a lot of small businesses, but being back is awesome," Johnson said.
Leitza said he is excited to have musicians and live music back at Katfish Katy's.
"It's about time they get back on stage," Leitza said.