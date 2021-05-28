ROCHEPORT – Warm weather is expected to energize Rocheport as cyclists and business owners are soaking up the summer.
“Rocheport is just a pitstop for us,” said Scott Parkinson, who was biking on the Katy on Friday. “We are making our way to St. Louis to Gateway National Park, which is part of our 18-month bike trip to see national parks in the lower 48 states.”
Parkinson is just one of the many bikers spending their Memorial Day weekend biking the Katy Trail. Brad Landolt, the General Manager of the Meriwether Café and Bike Shop in Rocheport, said he will have a busy weekend.
“We are really excited for this weekend, and we anticipate that it is going to be pretty busy,” he said. “I hope the weather is nice so that people can go out and enjoy the holiday weekend.”
Beyond biking, business owner Amy Dawkins of the Whispers For Hope Gallery and Foundation is preparing for an influx of traffic because of an open house for her new art gallery.
“It’s going to be my first open weekend, but my grand opening to the public is not going to happen until June 12th,” Dawkins said. “During the pandemic I was in Arkansas working for Emery Sapp and driving a truck, but since April when I got this place as the new site for my gallery I am very excited to be open.”
Rocheport is one of many stops along the Katy Trail. The Katy is more than 240 miles long and runs from St. Charles to Clinton, Missouri. It attracts as many as 400,000 visitors a year.
John Acker of Austin, Texas had planned to go on the Katy Trail last year, but his plans were tabled when the COVID-19 pandemic came around.
“I heard a lot of good publicity about the Katy,” Acker said. “It’s a beautiful temperate zone between the north and the south and it has been fantastic.”
Later in the year the Katy will host the 'Pedaler’s Jamboree' in September, where hundreds of cyclists will take to the Katy from Columbia and bike 40 miles all the way to Jefferson City as a part of Missouri’s Bicentennial.